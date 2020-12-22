Rabbittransit, Capital Area Transit propose merger

National & World

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Two Susquehanna Valley mass transit companies are proposing a merger.

Rabbittransit and Capital Area Transit (CAT) announced Tuesday they plan to join forces to become the Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority.

The companies said the merger would enhance services in the region, including a single-fare payment system, expanded call center hours, improved connections to large regional employers, enhanced service to regional health care programs and better connectivity between campuses for students.

“Ultimately, it’s about advancing mobility for the region. In many ways, we are functioning as one system now. The two transit agencies have been working cooperatively for nearly three years and we are already seeing benefits,” Richard Farr said in a news release. Farr is the executive director of rabbittransit and has also been managing CAT since 2018.

Farr said combining the companies will also help prevent a 40% reduction in service at CAT, which has been struggling financially.

The two authorities will hold public hearings on the proposal and then adopt resolutions.

The CAT Board of Directors is scheduled to meet at noon Jan. 28.

The rabbittransit Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 4.

