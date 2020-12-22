SUV plows into stroller carrying 2-year-old boy, drives away

National & World

NEW YORK (WCBS) — There was an emotional reaction from a Bronx woman who was walking with her grandson on Monday when an SUV came plowing into his stroller.

Police are now looking for the driver, who left the scene.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Tuesday, the woman was crossing Eastchester Road when the vehicle turned the corner, striking the stroller.

Police said the driver actually got out and looked around, but then left — and it was all captured on video.

Surveillance video shows a 62-year-old woman in a purple hat pushing the stroller. She makes it about halfway across the crosswalk when a red SUV turning from Mace Avenue hits the stroller carrying her 2-year-old grandson. The impact took both victims down.

DeAngelis later spoke to the shaken grandmother, who didn’t want to show her face on camera.

“I lose my mind. I can’t sleep. I can’t eat nothing,” the grandmother said.

It was hard for her to speak about the moment she saw her grandson face down in the road.

“I thought my grandson was died and I grabbed him and I shake him. Thank God he was alive. I said, ‘Thank God, thank God,’” she said.

Neighbors who watched the video couldn’t believe it, and were even more shocked by the driver’s actions. Police said he actually pulled over, got out of the SUV and approached the intersection, but then got back in his vehicle and left the scene.

“If there’s any ounce of decency in you, my man, that you got out to look or see if they’re OK, turn yourself in,” said Pelham Gardens resident Angelo Cocciolillo.

“It was crazy. It was crazy, terrible, hit and run,” said Gamal Othman, who works at the Casa D’oro Deli on the corner where it happened.

Othman said the woman involved lives in the neighborhood and is a regular.

“She’s amazing. Beautiful lady. She comes into the store, nice lady, amazing, peaceful,” he said.

“Let’s hope they’re OK. That’s all that really matters here, right?” Cocciolillo said.

The grandmother said if the driver turns himself in and apologizes, she’d accept.

“Because God give me life … We have to forgive each other because people make mistake. We are human beings. We make mistake. Thank God I’m alive,” she said.

Although she refused medical attention at the scene, she said she woke up with neck pain and told DeAngelis she plans to go back to the hospital.

She also said her grandson is home recovering. He was treated for a head contusion.

Police are still looking for the man who they said was driving a red GMC Terrain Denali. The department added the light near the crosswalk was in the victims’ favor at the time of the accident.

