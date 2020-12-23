Amber Alert issued after SC man reportedly took 2 children after assaulting their mother

National & World

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities in South Carolina have issued an Amber Alert for two children who were taken by their father Wednesday morning after he allegedly assaulted their mother.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office initially received the call at 8:19 am regarding 26-year-old, Walter Greene. Authorities say it was reported that Greene had assaulted the mother of the two children at an address on Roberts Road, in Simpsonville.

Following the assault, Greene took 3 month-old, Majesty Greene and 1-year-old Paradyce Greene and got into the victim’s 2016 black Jeep Cherokee (SC tag:SGF636) and drove away. The vehicle is said to have fender damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

Greene has an active order of protection against the mother of his children as well as the two children he took and he is described as a black male, 5’10″/145lbs with long twists.

The children were clothed in the same clothing shown in the recently taken photographs. We ask for anyone who sees Greene, the children or the vehicle, to call 911 immediately.

