Family safely jumps from second floor SE Portland apartment to escape fire

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A man, his two children and two pets were unharmed when they had to escape a fire at their southeast Portland apartment early Wednesday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said crews responded to a reported fire at the Alder Royal Apartments, located in the 16100 block of Southeast Alder Street, around 2:40 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story unit.

A 2nd alarm was called, and PF&R said crews rescued several occupants from the building.

According to PF&R, a man was forced to help his two kids and cat and dog jump from a second story balcony to escape the fire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said most of the fire was contained to the single unit. While the fire did not spread, there is smoke and water damage inside the apartment building.

Some people who live at the complex told FOX 12 that the man who jumped to safety had threatened to cause trouble before, but they didn’t really take him seriously. Now, they now are wondering if he meant it.

“There was talk about it, he had mentioned a couple times that he was gonna do something. We weren’t positive obviously, we didn’t know but he said he started the fire as he was walking out,” resident Sandra Beasley said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

