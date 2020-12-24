Community steps up to help those in need

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — With the status of stimulus checks hanging in the balance many families are in dire need of help that can’t wait.

One Atlanta family got the help it needs thanks to a local organization and Good Samaritans.

“A lot of people stepped up to help, and that was a blessing,” said Yolanda Myers.

Yolanda Myers took her grandchildren shopping for Christmas…something she didn’t think she’d be able to do this year.

“It feels pretty good about now, because they asked me for stuff that they’ve been wanting, like shoes and stuff, so I said, go ahead and get them, they’re yours, get them…it’s pretty nice to be able to do something for them for a change,” Myers added.

We first introduced you to Myers while she was getting food from the food bank run by The African American Association of Georgia.

“Our families average three to four hundred pounds of product every time they come,” said Dr. Eric Merriweather, the Founder of The African American Association of Georgia

The organization helps hundreds of families like Myers…

“If it wasn’t for the food bank, I don’t think how we gonna make it some time,” added Myers.

Myers cares full-time for ten grandchildren, ages one to twelve. They call her “G-Mama.”

“We love her,” her grandchildren said, “We take care of her, we make sure she okay.”

After her husband’s job cut his hours due to the coronavirus – they’ve been waiting ever since for a stimulus check to help their giant family.

“We were just waiting, like everybody else, and being patient,” Myers said.

So, after their original story aired, Good Samaritans donated to help. Including a local woman, Nadine Chase, and her prayer group which helped raise $1,000 for them.

“If God will use me to be a channel, I’m just so thankful for that,” Chase said.

The Myers got a check for $6500 earlier this week, and the African American Association of Georgia said they got another $1700 in donations since then.

“It touched my heart to know there are so many people out there who care,” said Myers.

The family was able to catch up on bills and rent, and as a coronavirus relief package hangs in the balance, the community is stepping up to help families like the Myers.

“And I know, I know, without a doubt, that everything is going to be alright now,” added Myers.

