Need something last minute? Here’s what is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The biggest question this time of year is wondering where you can get a last-minute gift or recipe ingredient during the holidays.

This year, most stores are closed for Christmas Day but are open Christmas Eve for any final shopping or curbside pick-up orders.

Also, while most of these restaurants will be open nationwide, make sure to check your local store for hours because it does vary by location.

Open only on Christmas Eve:

Grocery stores:

  • Aldi
  • Kroger
  • Trader Joe’s (closes early at 6 pm)
  • Whole Foods (closes early at 7 pm)
  • Publix (closes early at 7 pm)

Stores:

  • Target
  • Wal-Mart
  • Sam’s Club
  • Costco
  • Dollar General

Home Improvement:

  • Home Depot
  • Lowe’s

Restaurants:

  • Cracker Barrel
  • Carrabba’s
  • Outback
  • Chick-fil-A

Open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Restaurants:

  • Bob Evans
  • Domino’s (select locations only)
  • McDonald’s
  • Ruth Chris steakhouse
  • Sonic
  • Ihop
  • Waffle House
  • Denny’s
  • Starbucks
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • McCormick & Schmick’s
  • Boston Market
  • Panda Express

Pharmacy’s:

  • Rite Aid
  • CVS
  • Walgreens

