Need something last minute? Here’s what is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
The biggest question this time of year is wondering where you can get a last-minute gift or recipe ingredient during the holidays.
This year, most stores are closed for Christmas Day but are open Christmas Eve for any final shopping or curbside pick-up orders.
Also, while most of these restaurants will be open nationwide, make sure to check your local store for hours because it does vary by location.
Open only on Christmas Eve:
Grocery stores:
- Aldi
- Kroger
- Trader Joe’s (closes early at 6 pm)
- Whole Foods (closes early at 7 pm)
- Publix (closes early at 7 pm)
Stores:
- Target
- Wal-Mart
- Sam’s Club
- Costco
- Dollar General
Home Improvement:
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
Restaurants:
- Cracker Barrel
- Carrabba’s
- Outback
- Chick-fil-A
Open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
Restaurants:
- Bob Evans
- Domino’s (select locations only)
- McDonald’s
- Ruth Chris steakhouse
- Sonic
- Ihop
- Waffle House
- Denny’s
- Starbucks
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- McCormick & Schmick’s
- Boston Market
- Panda Express
Pharmacy’s:
- Rite Aid
- CVS
- Walgreens
Comments