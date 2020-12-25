Police exchange gunfire with burglary suspect
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) — After an exchange of gunfire, a burglary suspect was taken into custody in Overland Park.
At 2 a.m. on Christmas, officers went to the 9200 block of Metcalf Ave. when a commercial burglary alarm went off.
When officers arrived, they did find evidence that a burglary had happened at the business there. Officers then secured the perimeter and searched the area.
During their search, a male suspect tried to run away and officers began running after the suspect.
The suspect then turned and shot at officers just after 4 a.m. The officers did return fire.
The suspect continued to run, but was ultimately caught in a nearby apartment community.
Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured by gunfire.
After briefly being examined at a local hospital, the suspect was taken to the Johnson County Jail to be charged.
No further information is available at this time.
