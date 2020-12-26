White Christmas provides snow day fun for WNC families

National & World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS ) — Some Asheville residents and their furry friends took advantage of a rare white Christmas.

There was fetch, snowball fights and sledding: all the essentials for winter fun.

A family in Biltmore Park was among the many across the mountains also taking advantage of the holiday snow.

For the Lappes family, this was their first white Christmas since moving back to North Carolina.

The two young girls took advantage of the day to go sledding.

Their parents say they’ve made some great holiday memories.

“For the kids, it’s better than anything under the tree,” Jason and Sara Lappes told News 13. “This was a really big treat for us.”

The family says they didn’t even mind the bone-chilling temperatures.

