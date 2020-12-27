NY health care provider may have fraudulently obtained Covid-19 vaccines, state says

National & World

A New York-based health care provider may have fraudulently obtained Covid-19 vaccines and transferred and administered the vaccine to members of the public contrary to state guidelines, according to a statement released by New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

According to the statement, ParCare Community Health Network — identified by Zucker as an Orange County provider — may have transferred the Covid-19 vaccine to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and administered it to members of the public “contrary to the state’s plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers.”

Zucker says the New York Department of Health will assist state police in launching a criminal investigation into the matter.

A statement from ParCare maintains it is following guidelines issued by the New York State Department of Health and says, in part, it “administer Covid-19 vaccinations to those qualified to receive them,” and it will “actively cooperate” with the health department on the matter.

New York state has reported more than 914,000 cases of Covid-19 infection and more than 37,000 deaths related to the virus.