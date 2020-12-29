Arrest made in vehicle vandalisms

National & World

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — According to state police, a woman was arrested in connection to several vandalized vehicles in Williamsport and Montoursville.

The woman has been identified as Marie Lecrone, 50, of Montoursville.

State police say through multiple victim reports, security video surveillance, and further investigation they were able to identify the suspect as a white female who was operating a white Chevrolet Equinox.

She was wearing a white winter jacket, gray or black leggings, and white winter boots with a fur collar at the time of the incident.

The woman was believed to be using some type of hand-held tool.

Contact was made with a person of interest who matched the description.

The person of interest was taken into custody and a search warrant yielded further evidence indicating her involvement in the numerous incidents throughout Lycoming County.

The arrestee was arraigned before District Magistrate Gary Whiteman and committed to Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 strait bail.

State police are requesting any additional surveillance video of the vandalism acts be submitted at the barracks or the appropriate local police department.

The barracks are located at 899 Cherry Street, Montoursville, PA 17754.

In addition to charges filed by state police, the Montoursville Police Department is filing charges.

