7-year-old boy asks for donations to Humane Society instead of birthday presents

BUTLER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KDKA ) — A 7-year-old boy decided instead of presents for his birthday, he wanted donations made to the Butler County Humane Society.

The Butler County Humane Society thanked Michael for his generosity in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Instead of presents to celebrate his big day, he wanted people to donate to BCHS.

“Thank you Michael for choosing to give back for your 7th birthday,” BCHS posted on Facebook. “We wish you a very Happy Birthday.”

Happy birthday, Michael!

