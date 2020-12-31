Las Vegas animal shelter says it has taken in nearly 50 sick cats from a home

National & World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas says it will be caring for nearly 50 sick cats who were brought to the rescue from a home.

The Animal Foundation said in social media posts on Wednesday that it had already received 32 of the cats, with around 20 more on their way.

The rescue in the posts that their fur is filthy and matted. “Most of them are sick – congested and struggling to breathe. Many are underweight,” the post read.

According to the organization, most of them have severe dental disease which will require extensive treatment.

The cats were brought to the rescue from a home “where there were far too many animals,” the Animal Foundation said.

