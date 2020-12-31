SoCal police warn of New Year’s Eve crackdown on illegal fireworks

National & World

PASADENA, California (KABC) — Southland law enforcement is warning the public not to ring in the new year with illegal fireworks.

2020 has forced many to give up on any celebrations during the holidays, and local police asks residents to keep things quiet for New Year’s Eve.

“We’re going to seek everyone’s voluntary compliance,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. “We recognize that this is a year like no other, and people, their customs and their practices would want to draw them into large gatherings. It’s not safe. Our hospital system is overwhelmed, people are dying by COVID in this county alone by 10 minutes on average. This is a serious pandemic that we need to ask people to stay home.”

Moore says there will be extra patrols out on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

In Long Beach, it’s a similar story. There will be more police on the streets and they will use high-tech gear to track the use of illegal fireworks and “safe and sane” fireworks.

All fireworks are illegal in Long Beach, Pasadena and the city of L.A.

With no Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, things have been quiet and the city intends to keep it that way.

“We will be staffing with extra police. There won’t be the large multi-agency teams as in years past with the parade and football game. We’re asking people not to use illegal fireworks because the fire danger is high and hospitals are running out of beds,” says Lisa Derderian, spokesperson for the city of Pasadena.

The stay-at-home order for the Southern California region has been extended for three more weeks and law enforcement recommends people don’t do anything that will cause a visit from them.

