City of Albuquerque launches fast-track program for permanent supportive housing for homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT ) — The city of Albuquerque launched an effort to help homeless people get into permanent housing faster. City leaders have created a fast-track program to help those experiencing homelessness move off the streets.

“At the start of the pandemic, the city and our partners really recognized the need to establish what we call our Wellness Motels,” said Lisa Huval, the deputy director of housing and homelessness.

She said that the trial program is working with over 200 residents in those Wellness Motels.

“We want to help folks move from shelters into permanent housing,” Huval said.

City leaders said the program, launched a few weeks ago, targets older people and those with under lying health issues.

“The people at highest risk of COVID-19 complications as well as families with children,” Huval said.

The program connects residents with supportive housing and services.

“We asses their needs and wants when it comes to permanent housing,” Huval said.

Participants with the program work with case navigators to collect everything they need for them to get housing and other support.

“We are offering individualized assistance to each family and individual that is staying at the Wellness Motels,” Huval said.

City leaders said three households who were staying at one of the Wellness Motels have already benefited from the program.

The city is partnering with Heading Home, Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless and the Pathways Program, to establish this fast-track housing program.

