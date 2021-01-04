Mother, nurse diagnosed with breast cancer overwhelmed by support days before first surgery

National & World

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — In three days Melissa White will have her first of a number of surgeries in what doctors say will be a year-long journey toward recovery.

“My mom had breast cancer when she was 34 and I just turned 40, so I found out right before my 40th birthday,” said White.

The wife and mother of two was diagnosed with breast cancer in November after a routine mammogram.

“It was hard to hear. I’m a hospice nurse so I take care of patients and families during their transition and cancer and whatever else they have going on, so it’s kind of, you know, it’s hard to talk about.”

White is a registered nurse at Kindred Hospice in Daphne, where she’s worked for nearly 13 years.

Her coworkers wanted to make sure they were there for their dear friend who they say always has their back.

“Melissa’s always there for anybody, for all of us.She’s so willing to help others and we deal with patients and families going through difficult times every day and now, you know, she’s one of them, she’s in need,” said Ashley Godwin.

Just a few days before her first surgery on Tuesday they set up this fundraiser to help with White’s medical expenses and to support her family while she’s unable to work in the months ahead.

“Was very shocked when I saw the GoFundMe and all the responses people are giving and donating. I work with the best people from our nurses, our aides, our office staff, I mean we are a great group, a good team. I love them dearly.”

It’s a small gesture that means so much to White who’s been overwhelmed by the support she’s received in an extremely difficult time.

“They’ve really shown, you know how much they care about me during all this, so I’m thankful for that.”

