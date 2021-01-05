Man accused of burglarizing fire damaged homes

National & World

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. (WNEP) — Burglary, Criminal Trespass, and theft charges have been filed against a man accused of stealing from homes damaged in a fire last Thursday in Schuylkill County.

Joseph Minnich, of Mahanoy City, was arrested for burglarizing the properties on West South Street in the borough.

Minnich is locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison.

