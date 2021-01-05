Tyler Perry says he didn’t get his absentee ballot, so he flew home to Georgia to vote

National & World

Tyler Perry had a problem.

Tuesday is Election Day in Georgia — a runoff race for two seats that will determine which party will have control of the US Senate — and by Monday, the movie mogul’s absentee ballot hadn’t arrived.

Though Perry said he had ordered it on December 2 and was told it was mailed two days later, he still hadn’t received it.

“Is anyone else having this problem?” he asked on Twitter.

Stacey Abrams, the former candidate for governor in Georgia, had some advice.

“Hey (Perry), we’ve got you. Requested a ballot but haven’t received it? Vote in person on Election Day! Just tell the person at the check-in table that you wish to cancel your ballot & vote in person,” Abrams wrote on Twitter.

Perry did just that — taking a flight to Georgia to vote. CNN could not confirm from where he flew.

“Hey (Abrams), I flew home because I didn’t get it. I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss!” he wrote.

By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the civic duty was done, Perry said in a video posted to Twitter. And he encouraged others to do the same.

“Get out and vote, get out and vote, get out and vote, get out and vote,” he said.

On Tuesday, Georgia had two runoffs between incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, and Democratic rivals the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Democrats need to win both seats to force a 50-50 Senate and gain control, as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast a possible tie-breaking vote. If either of the incumbents retain their seats, the Republicans will retain control.