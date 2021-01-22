Customers at coffee shop pay it forward with post-its, buying hundreds of drinks for strangers

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

LINDENHURST, New York (WCBS) — An initiative on Long Island is gaining attention. Customers are paying it forward, and it all begins with a post-it note.

Alice Bopp and her family moved to Lindenhurst from Rio de Janeiro.

“I’m from Brazil, I love coffee,” Bopp told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Bopp opened Muni’s on Wellwood Avenue, then the pandemic hit.

“We here, and community, we stood together,” she said.

Once able to reopen, they offered walk-up service, and finally, coffee can now be ordered inside, too.

“My barista popping up, saying, ‘Have you seen this?’” Bopp said.

Customers were connecting with suggestions on paying it forward — buy a coffee for someone struggling.

“Let’s jump right in! Let’s turn this board around. Let’s start sticking post-it on it. The first post-it, we did it, and then from there, nonstop,” Bopp said.

Translating to five batches of notes, totaling almost 500 drinks.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.