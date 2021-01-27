Family escapes fire without injuries thanks to fire alarm

National & World

RACINE, WI (WDJT) — A family of four escaped a fire at home thanks to a working smoke alarm on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The Racine Fire Department responded to a reported stove fire in the 1600 block of Prospect Street shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews noticed light smoke showing from a second floor window and were directed to a fire located in the kitchen.

The fire was brought under control 20 minutes after the initial response. Officials say 23 firefighters responded to the scene.

The Red Cross was notified to provide assistance for the four family members. According to Racine fire officials, the damage is estimated at $75,000.

A news release states a smoke alarm located on the second floor of the home promptly alerted the family of the fire. The early warning allowed the family to safely and quickly exit the home.

“Please remember to have a predetermined meeting place established outside of your home in the event of an emergency,” the Racine Fire Department said in a news release. “Once you leave the house, do not go back in for anything! Please let responding firefighters know if there is anybody left in the house and what is the quickest way to get to the fire if you know where the fire is located. Smoke Alarms do save lives and properties, please check yours today!”

