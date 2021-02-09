Search warrant: Investigators will examine Britt Reid’s cell phone to determine if it was used around time of crash

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — It could be several weeks before the investigation into a crash involving Britt Reid that critically injured a five-year-old girl is complete. According to Kansas City police, the five-year-old girl remains in critical condition following the February 4th crash near I-435 and Stadium Drive.

Kansas City police are holding a media briefing at 9:30 Tuesday morning at police headquarters to discuss how investigations into similar serious injury crashes where “impairment is under investigation” are conducted. According to a spokesperson, police will not discuss specifics of the ongoing investigation into the crash involving Britt Reid.

On Monday, KCTV5 News learned police are examining Britt Reid’s cell phone to try to determine if he was using it around the time of the crash and after the crash.

GoFundMe for 5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Chiefs assistant coach

GoFundMe for 5-year-old critically hurt in crash involving Chiefs assistant coach

A GoFundMe page for a 5-year-old girl family says was critically wounded in a crash involving Chiefs linebacker coach Britt Reid has raised thousands of dollars in just one day.

According to a search warrant filed to examine Britt Reid’s phone, a truck driven by Britt Reid hit a Chevy Impala that had run out of gas. Reid’s truck continued south and struck the rear of a Chevy Traverse at highway speeds that was operated by relatives of the stranded driver who came to help.

According to statements from a woman inside the Traverse, she crawled out the damaged vehicle and pleaded with Britt Reid to call 911 because her phone was lost during the crash. A five-year-old was critically injured. A four-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries. Court records show someone named “Mr. Reed” called 911 at approximately 9:11PM February 4th. The crash reportedly occurred around 9:10PM.

A 5-year-old is fighting for their life after a three-vehicle crash near Arrowhead Stadium, which Kansas City police say involved Chiefs Linebackers Coach Britt Reid.

A GoFundMe page set up for five-year-old Ariel and her family has raised more than $370,000. When asked during a press availability Monday Andy Reid confirmed his son Britt Reid sustained injuries following the crash. “Again, my heart goes out to that young lady. I’m also a dad, so I get that. I have concerns, obviously on both sides,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Britt did have surgery. He’s doing better now. That little girl, my heart goes out to her.”

According to a search warrant previously filed in the case to draw Britt Reid’s blood for toxicology results, an officer reported that Reid smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. When asked if he had been drinking, the officer said Reid told him he had “2-3 drinks.”

Police seized Britt Reid’s cell phone to try to determine if there was any phone activity prior to or at the time of the crash that may have distracted his attention. Investigators say most serious injury crashes take weeks to investigate due to waiting on toxicology results, crash reconstruction and interviewing witnesses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.