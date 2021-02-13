Man to be honored for saving man from sinking truck

National & World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — The City of Prichard will honor James “Bubba” Coleman Saturday for his help to save a man from his sinking truck in Mobile Bay.

It happened on the causeway in December. A man was driving to work on the Causeway. His truck hit the median and went into the bay.

Luckily, Coleman was in the right place at the right time, fishing like he normally does, and was able to lend a hand.

If you want to congratulate Coleman, Prichard City Councilman George McCall organized a drive-by event at 11am on Grant Avenue Saturday, February 12.

Anybody can join to congratulate the local hero by driving by, honking and offering some words of encouragement for Coleman’s heroic act.

Councilman McCall said he’s doing this because Coleman took a risk being older, with health conditions to save someone’s life and that must have been “mighty brave.”

