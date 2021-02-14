Patients wait for vaccine in dangerous cold

National & World

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) — Many Johnson County residents braved the cold to get vaccines shots Saturday afternoon at the University of Kansas Health System’s Indian Creek Campus in Overland Park.

Concerns about the long lines were expressed to KCTV5 News throughout the day.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the cold weather combined with the high demand for vaccines was a lot to manage while attempting to keep everyone safe and socially distanced.

Many arrived at the hospital early and it’s recommended to “not arrive too early.”

The hospital is assisting Johnson County with vaccine distribution for residents over 65 and Saturday was the first mass vaccination clinic on the Indian Creek Campus.

The hospital is using “randomizing software” to pull names from patients who qualify per the phase it’s in.

As of this week, Johnson County is asking the hospital to assist with vaccinating those 65 and older residents in the country.

The clinic is not open on Sunday and it’s unclear at this time when the next mass vaccination event is.

