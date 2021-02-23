Man charged with sex-related felonies that allegedly included box cutter

National & World

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois (Quad-City Times ) — An Atkinson man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with sex-related felonies.

Shane B. Nordstrom, 41, was charged with criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony, as well as four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all Class 2 felonies.

During a preliminary hearing on Monday, Special Agent Jarod Johnson of the Illinois State Police testified that the female victim indicated Nordstrom would take a box cutter or razor and cut her genital area and he did this multiple times and would later come back to see how it was healing.

According to the charges, the alleged abuse occurred between Jan. 1, 2012, and July 13, 2016.

A medical examination found significant scarring consistent with the story the victim told, according to Johnson. He said the allegation was that Nordstrom cut the victim multiple times, but he did not have an exact number.

Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony occurred, and a pre-trial conference was set for March 11.

Nordstrom remained in custody as of Monday on $200,000 bond. Charges were originally filed on October 29. A warrant was issued November 24 and returned showing service on the defendant on Feb. 8.

