Rescue crews save woman and girl from flood waters

JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) — Dramatic new photos show the rescue of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter from surging flood waters in Jackson County.

The Jackson County-Rescue Squad posted on Facebook:

Last night, shortly after 10pm, the Jackson county rescue squad along with JCEMS, JCSO, and JCCFD were dispatched to the area of 1248 Flatt Dyer Rd for a reported car in the water with two occupants trapped. Upon our arrival we found the situation pictured with a mother and an 11yo female trapped by swift current. Rescue members set up a line to perform the rescue using a winch off of an emergency vehicle as the tensioner to give the members slack or to tension the line to pull them back to shore. Members Cameron Hawkins and Joel Morgan entered the water one at a time and successfully performed both rescues.

We would like to thank all responding agencies for their help and would like to remind everyone to NEVER drive across swift moving water!!

TURN AROUND. DONT DROWN!!!

Crews set up a line and pulled the mother and girl to safety one at a time.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

