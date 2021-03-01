Women on Air Force Base now have more options for hair styling after regulations change

National & World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — On February 10th, the United States Air Force changed its hair regulations for women after feedback and research was done by the Air Force Uniform Board. Their previous standards that included wearing a bun gave some women migraines, damaged their hair, or caused hair loss.

They also stated that not all women have the same hair type and they wanted hair standards to reflect their diverse force. Now women can wear two braids, a single braid, or a pony tail. All styles mentioned can be worn if it does not exceed below their armpit area. Ponytails also cannot exceed the width of a woman’s head.

Another change includes the length of bangs, those can now touch their eyebrows but not their eyes. Before, bangs could not touch their eyebrows.

“It was one of those distractors for our airmen,” said Latoya Cleveland, Squadron Superintendent. “The tension, the headaches, the hair loss, all of those things affect an individual, personally and professionally. And so, by the Air Force making those modifications, now we can focus on those things that are important to the mission at large. But also making sure that we are taking care of our focus as well. So huge, huge win for the Air Force again, and I hope that we continue to see more changes that help our Airmen.”

“It feels amazing,” said Kalyn Haney, Captain. “I am a person who suffers from the bumps or the headaches that come from your bun being too tight. Just in the morning, it feels a bit freeing, and also to have a little femininity. It’s nice to feel sometimes that I am a woman in uniform. And I’m proud to be a woman in uniform.”

