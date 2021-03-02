1 dead after a vehicle crashes into building, bursts into flames

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Gettysburg Borough Police are investigating a crash where one vehicle crashed into a building, burst into flames and caused a multi-alarm fire.

According to a neighbor, the fire started at approximately 4:30 a.m. It appears to have started in one home and spread to another on Baltimore Street in Gettysburg. One of the buildings has a sign on the front that says Blue & Gray Gift Shop.

Officers say they responded to the crash in the 500 block of Baltimore Street and found the car engulfed in flames and spread to two buildings it hit.

Firefighters were able to get people inside the buildings to safety.

Due to the fire and heat, police initially couldn’t tell if anyone was inside the vehicle.

Once the fire was out, police say one occupant was found inside the vehicle and the Adams County Coroner’s office was called. The Coroner’s office is working to identify the victim.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Structural engineers determined that parts of the damaged buildings were not structurally sound, and had to be removed, according to police.

Gettysburg Borough Police say preliminary investigation shows the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, while driving at a high rate of speed, and crashed into 529 and 531 Baltimore Street.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact police at 717-334-1168.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.