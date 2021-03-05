Dallas police officer Bryan Riser arrested, charged with 2 counts of capital murder

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS (KTVT) — The Dallas Police Department arrested Officer Bryan Riser this morning. He was charged with two counts of capital murder.

“This individual has no business wearing this uniform,” said Chief Eddie García about Riser during a press conference.

The 13-year veteran was taken into custody on March 4 and transported to the Dallas County Jail for processing.

He has worked for the department since August 2008 and is currently assigned to the South-Central patrol division. Although Riser is in custody, he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

Chief García said the charges against Riser stem from two unrelated murder victims in 2017. One was a woman named Lisa Saenz who was kidnapped in March. She was found in the Trinity River deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. Three men, Kevin Kidd, 28, Emmanuel Kilpatrick, 31, and Jermon Simmons, 35, were arrested at the time and charged with capital murder.

The other victim, Albert Douglas was kidnapped and killed in Feb. 2017. His body was never recovered.

García said Riser had a relationship with at least one of the victims.

The police department first identified Riser as a person of interest in 2019. But even with help from the FBI, there wasn’t enough evidence to arrest him. Thus, Riser was out patrolling the community while he was actively under investigation for murder.

García assured the community that the department is moving forward with termination as swiftly as possible. He also said they’re looking into all of Riser’s arrests to ensure “there is nothing more there.”

“No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop,” said García.

After learning of Riser’s arrest, Mayor Eric Johnson released the following statement:

“While I understand this case remains under investigation, I am sickened to hear about these allegations. But I am grateful for our homicide detectives, who have worked to ensure that justice is served. My heart goes out to the victims’ loved ones. I cannot imagine the anguish they have endured. They, and all the people of Dallas, deserve answers in this case.”

This isn’t the first time, Riser has been arrested. Four years ago, he was charged with a misdemeanor charge of assault family violence causing bodily injury.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.