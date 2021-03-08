Student spends more than a year cleaning up trash at popular hiking spot

National & World

PASADENA, California (KABC) — He made it his mission to clean up all of the trash in Eaton Canyon, one of LA’s most popular hiking spots.

And after nearly two years, Edgar McGregor says he has finally done it!

McGregor says he visits the park every day, filling up at least two buckets at a time.

“After 591 days I haven’t found a single reason to stop this pickup,” he said. “It’s not like I had a big epiphany when I began. I just started picking up one day because I knew it needed to be done. I knew no one was doing it, so that was that.”

He posted a video to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg even responded with congratulations.

McGregor says he will continue his work in Eaton Canyon, but is also planning cleanups at other local trails.

McGregor is on his way to San Jose State University to get a degree in meteorology.

Once he moves, he says he will find a park there that needs to be cleaned up.

