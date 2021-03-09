Initiative would bring free wifi to certain parts of community

National & World

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Connecticut has plans to bring free wifi to certain areas of Middletown.

It’s part of the Lamont Administration’s “Everybody Learns” initiative.

Lamont joined others for a news conference on Tuesday morning to outline the initiative.

He said the goal of the initiative is to boost access to the internet in communities that have high numbers of unconnected households.

Lamont said he will be joined by Mayor Ben Florsheim, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce President Larry McHugh, and other state and local officials.

