Police release images from party-turned-riot, ask public to identify suspects

BOULDER, Colorado (KCNC) — Investigators released images of people who attended a party-turned-riot on University Hill in Boulder Saturday night — and they’re asking the public for help identifying them.

Police said people at the party threw rocks and bottles at officers and first responders, flipped a car and caused thousands of dollars in damage to a SWAT vehicle. Investigators said they would be using video from the officers’ body cameras to identify people who attended, and urged people to submit any video they have.

According to Boulder Police, community members submitted more than 250 tips online within an hour of a Sunday afternoon press conference to address the incident. In the 24 hours since, the Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold has received more than 750 tips.

A team of investigators from Boulder PD, the CU Police Department, and District Attorney’s Office is currently working to piece things together and identify those who are responsible for committing crimes.

“We’ve already identified several suspects,” Herold said. “We are sifting through video as quickly as possible, and a task force will work around the clock until we identify as many people as possible.”

The University of Colorado Boulder says anyone involved could be subject to disciplinary action, or even expulsion.

During a community meeting Monday night, a spokesperson from the University Hill Neighborhood Association compared the events on March 6 to a riot that happened in the same area in 2004.

“The police must actually issue tickets instead of an infinite number of warning that the city attorney’s office and municipal court will uphold,” said one University Hill resident.

“The last time an incident like this happened social media wasn’t around, so while it’s great that we have all of this evidence to go through,” said Dionne Waugh, a spokesperson for the Boulder Police Department. “It does take time to look through and identify.

Police said 500-800 people gathered near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, many not wearing masks. Boulder County is under Level Yellow restrictions and personal gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed.

Police tried several tactics, beginning in the afternoon, to break up the party and disperse the crowd, but when things began to escalate, officers did not go into the crowd to make arrests.

Herold said they have “excellent” video from officers’ body worn cameras.

Investigators are urging people who attended the party to come forward and turn over any video or photos they have. People are urged to use the online Evidence Submission Portal.

Investigators said they are looking first to identify those students who engaged in acts of violence and property destruction, and other misconduct toward first responders. Second, they will be looking for the people who hosted the neighborhood party. And third, they will be looking at disciplinary action for those who attended or failed to disperse.

“We’ve got a lot of video from so many social media platforms, and it’s clear, crisp photos that will help us identify those responsible for committing crime here in the city,” Waugh said.

In addition to reviewing video and talking to witnesses who come forward, Herold said there will also be undercover officers out “seeking intelligence.”

