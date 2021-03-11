Stuntman sits in pool of bean dip for 24 hours to support restaurant

National & World

LOS ANGELES (KCAL KCBS) — A stuntman put his skills to work to support his favorite restaurant in Chatsworth.

Hunter Ray Barker pledged to sit in an inflatable pool full of bean dip for 24 hours in an attempt to bring more diners to Los Toros Mexican Restaurant on Devonshire Street in Chatsworth.

To pull off the stunt, which Barker says he has never attempted before, he created his own concoction of beans, starch flour and seasoning and filled an inflatable pool with it. He also developed some technology, specifically for bathroom breaks, to help him weather the 24 hours in a pool full of bean dip.

“I just think we have a golden opportunity to grab the bull by the horn and support local businesses in a big, explosive way, ’cause why not?” Barker said.

Barker said the restaurant was always his family’s favorite place to celebrate when he was growing up.

Besides the crowd-drawing stunt, Barker also tattooed the restaurant’s logo of three bulls on his arm.

