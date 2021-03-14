Two people injured in avalanche at Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah

National & World

An avalanche at a Utah canyon injured two people on Sunday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people were involved in the avalanche near Pfeifferhorn Peak at Little Cottonwood Canyon, about 20 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

No one was buried, but two people suffered leg and ankle injuries, according to the tweet.

Six to 10 inches of snow fell west of Utah County, south of Salt Lake City, over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The region’s avalanche threat was set at “considerable,” avalanche.org reported.

Multiple agencies, including the Salt Lake County Sheriff, Utah Department of Public Safety and Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue, assisted in Sunday’s rescue, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The United States is experiencing a spike in avalanche deaths, with 33 people killed so far this season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). The deadliest incident, which claimed four lives, occurred at Mill Creek Canyon, Utah, on February 6, CAIC reported.

The highest number of deaths in one US avalanche season is 36, set in 2008 and 2010.