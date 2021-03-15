Ammon Bundy won’t wear mask in courthouse so judge has him arrested for failure to appear

National & World

Ammon Bundy, who was to go on trial after being charged with trespassing in the Idaho Statehouse last year, was arrested Monday after he refused to wear a mask in court.

According to Ada County Sheriff spokesperson Patrick Orr, the Idaho Supreme Court has a mask mandate for anyone entering a courthouse, but when Bundy showed up Monday morning for the first day of his jury trial he wouldn’t wear one and was denied entry.

Magistrate Judge David Manweiler then issued a warrant for failure to appear, a misdemeanor.

Bundy was arrested and taken to the Ada County Jail where he is being held on $10,000 bond, Orr said.

CNN reached out to Bundy for comment but didn’t get an immediate reply. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

Bundy faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing and resisting arrest linked to the August incident at the Idaho Statehouse. He was arrested for refusing to leave the Capitol in Boise during a special session of the legislature.

“Troopers were forced to physically remove Bundy from the Senate Gallery,” police said at the time.

Bundy and others were at the Capitol demanding an end to the state of emergency.

He made national news in 2016 when he led an armed occupation of federal land in Oregon. The takeover of a wildlife refuge headquarters lasted 41 days.

One man from the group, LaVoy Finicum, was shot and killed during an attempted traffic stop weeks into the occupation. Bundy was among several people arrested.

He and others were indicted by a federal grand jury, but he was acquitted of firearms charges and conspiracy to impede federal workers.

Bundy is the son of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, who in 2014 engaged in an armed showdown with the federal Bureau of Land Management over grazing rights for his cattle.