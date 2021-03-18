Five years of elephants: Omaha zoo announces calf expected next year

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its elephants’ arrival from Swaziland, in South Africa, with an announcement that the herd is growing — by one.

Dennis Pate, zoo president and CEO, announced Thursday morning that hormone work with the elephants has paid off, and one of the African elephants, Claire, is expecting.

She is about halfway through the pregnancy and due around this time next year, Pate said. Zoo workers have been able to see some toes of the infant on an ultrasound, he said.

Callee, the father, was a welcome addition to the herd, Pate said, with all the female elephants taking an interest in him, and vice versa. With this pregnancy, Callee “is now a proven breeder,” Pate said.

Sarah Armstrong, elephant manager at the zoo, also talked about some of the behaviors staff have observed in the elephants over the years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.