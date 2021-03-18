Musicians to perform at mass vaccination event, volunteers still needed

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Hands On Nashville is looking for medical volunteers to help out at this Saturday’s mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium.

The group says they are looking for volunteers with active medical licenses who can help administer vaccines.

If you are qualified and interested in helping out at the Nissan Stadium vaccine event, click here to sign up.

Metro officials announced on Thursday that local musicians will be performing during the day-long mass vaccination event on Saturday.

They say those following musicians are scheduled to perform:

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – The Revelries

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Les Kerr

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Molly Tuttle

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Damien Horne

“After the most difficult year in our history, vaccines are helping us turn the corner on the pandemic,” Mayor Cooper said. “Nashville is famous for having world-class live music nearly everywhere you turn. I’m grateful to these artists and all our partners for adding a touch of Music City to our March 20 vaccination event. The line to get immunized at Nissan Stadium will be the best line that anyone has waited in.”

As well as the live musicians, the Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders, T-Rac, Gnash, Booster the Rooster, and Tempo the Coyote are set to make an appearance.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.