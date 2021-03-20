Mother calls secret separation agreement in fatal officer involved shooting ‘disgusting’

National & World

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) — The mother of an Overland Park teenager shot and killed by a police officer during a wellness check calls a newly released separation agreement nothing more than a backroom deal to protect the officer and the city of Overland Park.

The truth is Officer Clayton Jenison had recently fired 13 shots at a minivan that was leaving the Albers’ family home, killing 17-year-old John Albers. Police were called to the home because the teen was believed to be suicidal. Jenison was not charged in the shooting.

The agreement contains a plan for what would be officially reported to the state organization which monitors police officers, Kansas CPOST.

“This is exactly what is happening across the country! We wonder why there are these cries for justice everywhere,” said Albers. “It’s because the system is allowing municipalities to cut these back- room deals to limit their liability and protect the officer rather than public safety and ordinary people. They made sure that officer could find another job!”

The Albers’ family previously reached a $2.3 million settlement with the city in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The FBI has opened a federal investigation into this case.

