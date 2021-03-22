Police use drone to help capture commercial burglary suspect

National & World

ANTIOCH, California (KPIX) — Responding to an early morning alarm at a local shopping center, Antioch police officers deployed a video camera equipped drone to locate a suspect crawling out of a roof vent.

Police posted on Facebook Saturday that the incident took place earlier this week.

“Graveyard officers responded to a call at a shopping center on Contra Loma Blvd for a report of an alarm,” the post read. “The alarm company told APD dispatchers that they could see a man climbing onto the roof of the complex from their security cameras.”

The officers arrived and could hear noise coming from the roof. One of the responding officers was a department drone operator and he quickly launched his drone to check the rooftop.

While checking the rooftop, police said, the drone located a man hiding behind a large AC unit. The man then started walking along the roof and throwing items he found on the roof at the drone. He found an opening in the roof and climbed inside.

The officers made contact with the man, convincing him to come out and come down from the roof. He was safely taken into custody and faces various charges.

A search of the roof revealed that the man had disconnected the alarm, but no entry was made into any of the businesses.

