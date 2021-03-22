Protesters hold “mask burning rally” outside health department

National & World

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Setting masks on fire to take a stand. A group of about 50 people held a “mask-burning rally” in Phoenix Friday in hopes of getting the attention of state and city leaders. Their message was simple: in their minds, wearing masks is unconstitutional. They wanted to bring the heat. Literally.

“We are the people, and we’re done putting a muzzle on our face,” said Lena Larsen, who led the group.

They called it a “mask burning rally” one year after the pandemic began. People took turns throwing their masks in a burning trash can to prove their point.

“We’re looking and calling upon all Arizonans to join us in our fight to regain our constitutional freedoms,” said Larsen.

The group specifically held their rally in front of the Maricopa County Public Health Department, wanting officials to know they were there.

CJ Trapeur told Arizona’s Family he can see both sides but wants it to come down to personal choice.

“I’m fine wearing a mask; it’s just I would rather not. I like personal freedom, so that’s kind of what I stand for,” Trapeur said. “If you’re too scared of COVID, it’s easier to stay home than go out and be worried and still wear a mask.”

Others claimed masks don’t prevent the spread of the virus.

“It doesn’t work at any time. There’s no time where you should have to wear a mask. It shouldn’t exist at all,” said rally attendee Anthony Bergs.

The group also spoke about distrust in the vaccine, and some brought signs to express their views. Overall they feel those arguing against masks, like them, have been forcefully silenced, and they don’t like that.

“They’ve all been censored, they’ve been put in hiding, they’ve been cut off from mainstream media, and this is not okay,” said Larsen.

While the group was passionate, they were very peaceful and didn’t let anything get out of hand. Phoenix police blocked off the parking lot entrance to the health department to help keep everything safe.

