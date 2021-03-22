Single father’s love of his twin boys captured in viral videos amid pandemic struggles

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MILFORD MILL, Maryland (WBAL) — At just 2 years old, the Hurtt twins are internet celebrities.

You may have heard of the Hurtt twins, Jerron Jr. and Joshua, two Baltimore County toddlers who have stolen the hearts of thousands across the country.

“God loves me. Thank you, God,” said the twins’ father, Jerron Hurtt.

Hurtt said the love from a father starts with daily affirmations with his sons. Breakfast time is for memories in the making, and Hurtt makes sure to share that love with more than just his boys.

Still too small to sit at the dining table, the Hurtt twins are already big sensations on the internet. Hurtt has captured the twins’ cute moments for their more than 60,000 fans over the last year.

“I just started recording, you know what I mean? And from that point on, we made an Easter egg video, and it went viral, and it has been the biggest blessing ever, biggest blessing ever,” Hurtt said.

Dad calls Jerron Jr. the jokester and Joshua more sensitive who likes to take charge. Even for the single dad of two, the coronavirus pandemic has been tough. Hurtt lost his job last year, and his truck was stolen last week.

“(My sons are) just the biggest blessings. They just, whatever I’m going through, once they’re in my arms, it just makes everything better,” Hurtt said.

Hurtt said his family will make it through thanks to donations from their online community.

“Every time something bad happens, that means that something great is coming. You know, don’t let it get you down,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.