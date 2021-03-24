4 Whataburgers set to open are just the beginning, chain says

National & World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Whataburger says the plans to open four area restaurants this year are just the beginning for what the burger chain has in store for Kansas City.

The company will be hiring 700 local employees in the coming months, ahead of the fall openings of four Whataburger locations:

1450 Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, MO

18811 E. U.S. 40 Highway, Independence, MO

8420 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS

905 Mo. 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO

Whataburger has not released specific dates on those openings, but said they are planning on holding a series of events leading up to then.

“There will be more Whataburger goodness coming to the Kansas City area soon, with additional restaurants and community investment news,” a company statement said. “The company plans to release information on 2022 growth plans later this year.”

Whataburger is a popular Texas-based burger franchise that began in 1950. Talks of bringing Whataburger locations to Kansas City heated up when star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—a Texas native—began advocating for the burger joint to open up local locations.

