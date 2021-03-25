Woman catches man secretly recording her at tanning salon

National & World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman hopes her story inspires courage in others after she stood up to an alleged voyeur at a Brentwood tanning salon.

Reese Gerbic said she was halfway through her spray tan at a Sun Tan City when she spotted something deeply unsettling. “I noticed above the divider wall there was clearly what was a cellphone and camera pointed directly into my booth.” She said she began to yell, and quickly threw on her clothes.

“I felt very angry. More than violated I felt angry.”

An off-duty Rutherford County deputy, who happened to be in the area, responded within minutes. He knocked on the booth next to Gerbic’s until a man emerged. The deputy asked to see his cellphone. “Apparently there was nothing there, but we all know how to use a delete button,” Gerbic said.

Shortly after, the man started to leave.

“I stood right in front of him asked. ‘What are you doing? What do you think you’re doing? Why are you doing this?'” Gerbic recalled. “I wanted them to know, like, I saw you, I know what you did. I saw you and it is not ok.”

Gerbic, a teacher, said her courage to confront him came from the thought of her students. “That makes me sick. It disgusts me, the fact that I have younger siblings, and it could have been them that he filmed. It could have been one of my students.”

Metro police confirmed to News4 that the man left before one of their officers arrived, and the report will be investigated through their sex crimes unit. Gerbic hopes her story empowers other victims.

“Don’t let people do this. It’s not ok. It’s your privacy, it’s your body,” she said. “Stand up for yourself, stand up for the other people that it could be happening to.”

Gerbic said she plans on pressing charges. Sun Tan City chose not to comment for the story.

