Unsolved double murder remains haunting question

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — It’s a haunting question in a quiet community: Who killed Tony and Lelia Lewis?

“Family deserve better.”

Wednesday marked one month without answers.

People who lived just down the street from the couple tell Fox10’s Marella Porter it’s shameful whoever killed them still has not been found.

“Oh God. It’s just so sad.”

The couple was murdered inside of their home on Dr. Thomas Avenue the night of February 17th.

The house exploded into a massive fireball after neighbors heard multiple gunshots.

One of them was Pearl Olison Howard, who lost her home to the inferno.

“Hey. I am here for my grandchildren… she’s gone and he’s gone and everybody loved them. They was some sweet people,” she said.

Weeks later the horrifying scene still replays in her head.

“It’s been hard. Go to sleep, wake up, just see something you know, close my eyes, I just have to get up and walk.”

Howard says her mind won’t rest until their killer is caught.

“They deserve peace and we do too you know. The lord is able. I got time to wait on him because he gonna fix it and when he fix it baby it’s gonna be alright.”

While no arrests have been made nor any suspects named, a big lead for Mobile Police has been possible beef between the couple’s rapper grandson, Nahshon Jones “Honeykomb Brazy,” and someone else.

His popularity has been a challenge for investigators, weeding out bogus claims from people trying to gain notoriety for being connected to the rapper.

Last month an autopsy confirmed Tony Lewis died after he was shot multiple times.

MPD told FOX10 News on Friday that Lelia’s cause of death is still not known.

