Former high school cheerleader killed in hit-and-run and no arrests made

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — A former Pendleton High School cheerleader was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash, according to Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore.

The crash happened at 10:12 p.m. in the 3900 block of Highway 24 near Airport Road in Anderson, Shore said.

Josephine Ann Nunn, 19, of Townville, was driving west on Highway 24, and was hit by another vehicle, Shore said.

Her car then hit a concrete barrier, according to Shore.

Shore said the other vehicle involved in the crash drove away.

Detectives said the vehicle connected to this case is an early 2000s black or blue Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Shore said Nunn died at the scene. Nunn was wearing a seat belt and was entrapped in the vehicle.

Anderson School District 4 posted pictures of Nunn on its Facebook page and said she was a former cheerleader.

The Anderson County coroner’s office, sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

