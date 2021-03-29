Woman rescues cat stranded in river

National & World

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A stranded cat is safe and dry after being rescued from a wooded island in the Saginaw River.

Elyssa Weber was scrolling on Facebook last week when she saw a post about a cat stranded in the Saginaw River.

“Instantly my heart just thumped a million miles an hour. I knew that I just had to go out there,” Weber said.

After an unsuccessful rescue that night, Weber returned the next day. This time with live traps.

“The next morning, we went back to get the cat and kitty was there! So, we strapped him to the front of the kayak and took him inland,” Weber said.

The Humane Society of Bay County took the cat in, and named it Kayak.

Kayak has since been taken into a foster home.

“He seems to be a stray or an unwanted cat. But now he is wanted and loved, which is a great thing. That’s what matters most to me,” Weber said.

He is still recovering from his wild adventure. He will stay with his new foster parent until he becomes trusting enough of other people.

“He is very scared. But he’s starting to warm up. So, I’m very happy about that,” Weber said.

