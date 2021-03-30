State police investigates in-custody death

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — A person is dead following a in-custody death today involving Bossier City police, according to state police.

The person who has died is not a police officer, confirmed Troop G PIO Brent Hardy.

Other than that, Hardy said few details are available. State police are taking the lead in the investigation.

Authorities taped off Barksdale Boulevard in the East Bank District after the incident happened before noon. The scene was cleared at 2 p.m.

KTBS has learned Bossier City police were called to a report of a car theft at Red River Collision Center on Barksdale Boulevard. A man reportedly pulled into the parking lot, ditched his car and jumped into the body shop’s truck.

Employees reported the theft and Bossier City police were on the scene in an instant. The man ran but was captured by police and taken into custody, according to what KTBS was told.

But at some point the man was moved from the patrol unit into an ambulance.

It’s uncertain if he died there or after being transported to a hospital.

No shots were fired.

Initially, the man’s death was referred to as a “use of force incident.” It’s now considered an in-custody death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.