Officer shot in head, suspect dead in dispute between neighbors

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — An Independence police officer is stable in the hospital after being shot in the head while responding to a dispute between neighbors. The shooter was killed in the confrontation, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident.

Police initially responded to the incident at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday after someone called to say that a person was shooting a rifle into a home on Carlisle Avenue. When officers arrived, shots were fired between the police and the suspect.

The suspect died, and an officer was shot in the head, according to the highway patrol. That officer is conscious and stable in a nearby hospital.

Highway patrol later identified the suspect as 35-year-old Aaron C. Pouche. Authorities said there had been a longtime ongoing feud between him and the neighbor, although they have not released details of that feud. It resulted in several disputes, though, including threats of violence, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol continues to investigate. That investigation is being led by the Division of Drug & Crime Control.

