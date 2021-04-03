Almost 75 grams of meth, 50 grams of marijuana found after chase

National & World

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man is facing several charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and driving while license revoked, after leading deputies on a chase Friday night in Rutherford County.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they attempted to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation in the area of Ferry Road and Island Ford Road. The motorcyclist initially pulled over but sped away when the deputy exited his vehicle.

A short chase ended with the suspect driving down a dirt road near Barkley Drive on Goodes Creek Church Road and running on foot into the woods, deputies said. Authorities set up a perimeter. They found the suspect lying in a thicket and took him into custody.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said, after taking Craig Raymond Swink into custody, officers found about 74 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of marijuana and $7,574 on him.

Swink was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling and driving while license revoked.

Swink is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Facility on a $66,000 secured bond.

