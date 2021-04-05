Church continues annual Easter tradition to provide meals for those in need

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — An annual holiday tradition continues downtown as the Union Gospel Mission provides meals to those in need.

“It’s different this is our second Easter meal to go. The pandemic had just hit about a year ago. In the past, we would have decorated this room and invited people in to sit down,” Courtney Dodds, Communications Manager, Union Gospel Mission. “We obviously can’t do that, and so we are still doing our best to still provide something special for Easter for people even though we are doing it out the door.”

Because of the pandemic, the mission adapted to making food to go.

People in need were able to come and get a hot meal of biscuits and sausage gravy, fruit, a pastry and coffee. They were also given a bag of snacks for later in the day.

FOX 12 spoke with a volunteer about what it means to help out the Union Gospel Mission.

“Every day of the week is a blessing, it is something I enjoy doing, and holidays are more special,” Curtis Bogan said. “We get more of a chance to talk to them and just share. We share the gospel and sometimes just joke about life in general.”

The Gospel Mission says they have seen fewer people getting food from the downtown location and more people relying on mobile outreach to get meals. They spent the afternoon delivering meals to those in need at camps around the city.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.