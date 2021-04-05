Family pleads for answers after dad shot, killed with child in car

National & World

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Cobb County police continue to investigate a fatal shooting on Austell Road that killed 37-year-old Brian Clemons on March 27th.

Clemons was driving with his 8-year-old daughter in the backseat, when multiple bullets hit his car. Clemons’ wife, Taryn Clemons, is now begging anyone with information to come forward.

“He was her best friend, her father,” Clemons said of their daughter. “So I pray if anybody saw this please help our family, we deserve closure.”

According to Clemons, her husband was driving to the store that afternoon not far from their home. Police said Clemons crashed his car at the RaceTrac near Elmwood Drive after being shot.

“He was definitely a light,” Clemons said. “You never knew when he was having a bad day because he didn’t show that, even when he was tired, he always managed to be positive.”

Clemons told CBS46’s Jasmina Alston that her 8-year-old daughter is physically okay, but mentally distraught, after witnessing her father get shot.

“Anytime he gets in that car she wants to be there, she is a true daddy’s girl,” Clemons said. “She didn’t see a car, she didn’t see anybody, all she heard is the loud booms.”

Clemons said her husband worked hard, loved to spend time with his family and did not deserve this.

“Broad daylight, a busy road, gun shots, I mean someone had to see something,” Clemons said. ” I’m asking if you could please find it in your heart to come forward if you saw something.”

The family started a GoFundMe for help with funeral expenses.

