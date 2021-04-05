Ghost Bike memorial honors 5 who died

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A memorial has been installed, remembering the five cyclists killed just outside the Las Vegas Valley in December.

The Ghost Bike memorial will be a permanent fixture of Downtown Summerlin. The memorial was unveiled in January, but was given its display in Downtown Summerlin on Thursday.

On December 10, a box truck hit and killed five cyclists on U.S. 95 south of Boulder City. The driver of the truck is charged with five counts of DUI causing death, one count of DUI causing substantial bodily harm and six counts of reckless driving.

The crash took the lives of Erin Michelle Ray (39), Gerrard Suarez Nieva (41), Michael Todd Murray (57), Aksoy Ahmet (48) and Thomas Chamberlin Trauger (57).

The display will be up through the end of April.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.